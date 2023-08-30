Embedded Developer

If you are a technically minded person, wanting to develop and grow your skill set within the defence industry, this Centurion based company would be a great fit.

Experience required

Embedded software development experience for about 2-5years

Experience with bare metal applications and applications that run on an operating system

C and C++

Generating documentation for software design including specifications, test documentation and design documentation.

Defence industry experience beneficial.

Qualificaion experience

BEng Electronic Engineering

Honours/Masters would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

electronic engineer

embedded development

embedded developer

embedded software developer

