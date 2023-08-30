Embedded Developer – Gauteng Centurion

If you are a technically minded person, wanting to develop and grow your skill set within the defence industry, this Centurion based company would be a great fit.
Experience required
Embedded software development experience for about 2-5years
Experience with bare metal applications and applications that run on an operating system
C and C++
Generating documentation for software design including specifications, test documentation and design documentation.
Defence industry experience beneficial.
Qualificaion experience
BEng Electronic Engineering
Honours/Masters would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- electronic engineer
- embedded development
- embedded developer
- embedded software developer