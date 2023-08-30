Front End Developer

We’re looking for a Front-End Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

Your Expertise:

A minimum 5 years in Front End Development experience

Strong experience in React Native, React Query and Bootstrap or Tailwind CSS

Microservices integration experience

Micro Frontend exposure is advantageous

Required Qualifications:

Matric

Related industry certifications

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Please note this is a hybrid role based in JHB

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

