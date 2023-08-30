Full Stack Developer

Reporting to the Technical Lead – Business Process Automation, the position holder will be responsible for software development to support enterprise journeys automation within Enterprise Automation Squad (Falcon) within BSS Tribe. He/She will work in cross functional team composed of architects, developers, customer journey experts and engineering teams.

Application development duties include but not limited to analysis, design, development, testing, documentation of the new and existing integration services; stress and security validations to ensure integrity of the web services; maintenance and fault management.

Key Responsibilities

Stakeholder analysis for user stories elicitation and software design.

Development and deployment of front end, backend microservices and database schemas.

Software application monitoring to ensure set availability and performance KPIs are met.

Unit, system, load, and security testing of delivered solutions to ensure they work as per expected standards.

Validation & Verification – oversee the user acceptance assurance of application functional logic, data processing and error management.

Liaise with Support teams, infrastructure team, network administrators, information security to maintain service availability and integrity of the applications.

Key skills:

Back- End Skills

Programming Languages: Proficiency in one or more programming languages commonly used for backend development, such as Java, Python orjs. Knowledge of multiple languages is beneficial for adapting to different project requirements.

Microservices Architecture: Solid understanding of microservices architecture principles, including service decomposition, bounded contexts, API design, and event-driven communication.

Web Development: Experience in developing RESTful APIs and web services using frameworks like Spring Boot (Java), Flask (Python), [URL Removed] (Node.js), or Ruby on Rails (Ruby).

Database Management: Familiarity with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Cassandra, Redis). Understanding of database modeling, query optimization, and data caching techniques.

Cloud Platforms: Knowledge of cloud platforms like AWS (Amazon Web Services), Azure, or GCP (Google Cloud Platform). Understanding of cloud-based infrastructure, containerization (Docker), and container orchestration (Kubernetes) is valuable.

Distributed Systems: Understanding of distributed computing concepts, including load balancing, fault tolerance, scalability, and asynchronous processing. Experience with messaging systems like Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, or AWS SQS/SNS is beneficial.

API Gateway and Service Discovery: Proficiency in using API gateways (e.g., Netflix Zuul, Kong) and service discovery tools (e.g., Consul, etcd) for routing requests and managing microservices communication.

Testing and Test Automation: Knowledge of unit testing, integration testing, and end-to-end testing frameworks (e.g., JUnit, pytest, Mocha). Understanding of test-driven development (TDD) and test automation practices.

DevOps and CI/CD: Familiarity with DevOps principles and tools such as Git, Jenkins, Travis CI, or CircleCI for continuous integration and delivery. Experience with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools like Terraform or CloudFormation is a plus.

Security and Authentication: Understanding of security best practices, authentication, and authorization mechanisms (e.g., OAuth, JWT). Knowledge of API security standards (e.g., OWASP) and securing microservices communications.

Monitoring and Logging: Proficiency in using monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Prometheus, ELK stack, Grafana) to collect and analyze application logs, metrics, and traces for troubleshooting and performance optimization.

Version Control: Strong understanding of version control systems, particularly Git, including branching, merging, and resolving conflicts.

Problem-Solving and Troubleshooting: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve issues in a distributed microservices environment.

Collaboration and Communication: Effective communication skills and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, including frontend developers, DevOps engineers, and product managers.

Continuous Learning: A passion for continuous learning and staying updated with the latest technologies, frameworks, and best practices in backend development and microservices architecture.

Qualifications – External

Front end and backend programming experience using either PhP, Java, C#, Python, JavaScript etc.

Solid understanding of web services/technologies – REST/JSON, SOAP, GraphQL

Experience with data management – data structures, relational/NoSQL databases

Experience in deploying APIs on middleware technologies such as TIBCO, Tomcat, Glassfish, and containerized environments i.e., Docker, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, Azure, AWS.

Experience with event-based and message-driven distributed system like Apache Kafka, ActiveMQ, Rabbit MQ or Tibco EMS

Experience in use of source code management systems like SVN, GIT and build tools like Ant, Maven.

Strong knowledge & experience using (CI/CD) such as Jenkins.

Experience in Agile Development/software life-cycle development

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

NodeJS

Front end development

Back end developement

TypeScript

Full Stack Development

ReactJS

Nodejs

AWS

Sketch

Figma

Jenkins

Agile developement

Rabbit MQ

JavaScript React

AngularJS

