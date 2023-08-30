Full-stack Software Developer (C#,SQL) (CH950)

Aug 30, 2023

Our client in retail software industry is looking for a Full-stack Software Developer to join their team.

Qualification and Experience

  • The candidate must have completed a minimum of a Matric
  • Relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.
  • Must have an excellent command of English and Afrikaans as written and spoken languages.
  • A Minimum of 5+ years’ related experience is required.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

The candidate must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:

  • NET
  • C#
  • VB Scripting
  • Classic ASP
  • .Net

The following skills will be beneficial

  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript/jQuery

Working Conditions

The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office. The candidate will champion the development of a new payroll software product with the help and guidance from expert business and software developers.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Software Development
  • SQL
  • VB.NET

Learn more/Apply for this position