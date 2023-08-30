How hyperscalers help businesses thrive in the digital age

The realm of cloud computing has undergone rapid evolution in recent years, with companies shifting from traditional infrastructure setups to more advanced cloud-based solutions. However, there remains a common misconception that merely moving virtual machines to a hosted data centre equates to a full-fledged cloud migration.

By Richard Shaw, MD of Argantic

In reality, this step, often referred to as private cloud or hybrid cloud, falls short of unlocking the full potential of modern tools like AI and fails to leverage the numerous benefits offered by hyper scalers such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

The journey to modernisation

As companies seek to modernise their environments, the focus should extend beyond infrastructure alone. True transformation involves breaking solutions into building blocks and exploring “as a Service” options for each of these components. Instead of traditional client/server applications, a more efficient approach is to dismantle the application into operational parts, each tailored for its designated layer.

Modernisation entails adopting cutting-edge technologies and services like database as a service, network as a service, and web app as a service. By doing so, organisations can enjoy scalability, operational flexibility, and cost efficiency without being confined to specific server sizes. This flexibility enables resource scaling up or down based on actual demand, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming wholesale infrastructure upgrades.

The advantages of true cloud solutions

One needs to unleash the power of AI. Embracing a comprehensive cloud approach allows organisations to seamlessly integrate AI components across each layer independently. This integration empowers AI to collect, analyse, and identify patterns in vast amounts of data, offering unprecedented insights and enabling data-driven decision-making.

True cloud solutions offer unparalleled scalability, allowing organisations to dynamically adjust resources according to real-time needs. By adopting a pay-as-you-go model, companies can optimise costs, eliminating the burden of maintaining idle resources and maximising ROI.

Hyperscalers invest heavily in state-of-the-art security measures, ensuring robust data protection, compliance with industry standards, and adherence to privacy regulations. Leveraging the advanced security features of major cloud providers instills confidence.

Furthermore, the hyperscalers’ expansive network of data centres spans the globe, guaranteeing high availability and low latency for applications and services. Companies can reach a broader audience and expand their operations effortlessly, regardless of geographical barriers.

By offloading infrastructure management to cloud providers, customers can focus on core competencies and innovation. Devoting resources to application development and value-driven projects accelerates time-to-market and keeps companies ahead of the competition.

The journey to the cloud is not merely about relocating virtual machines; it is about embracing true cloud transformation. Relying on private cloud or hybrid cloud solutions may address certain challenges but falls short of unlocking the full potential of modern IT services and AI-driven insights.

Modernisation efforts should involve adopting an “as a service” approach for each component, leveraging the vast array of services offered by hyper scalers. This strategy ensures flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, enabling customers to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

To fully harness the power of cloud computing and AI, businesses must be forward-thinking and open to embracing the true potential of cloud solutions. By partnering with experienced cloud consultants, customers can embark on a successful cloud journey and stay at the forefront of technological innovation.