Intel demos future-generation Xeon

Intel has provided the first in-depth look at its next-generation Intel Xeon product lineup, built on a new, innovative platform architecture.

The platform marks an important evolution for Intel Xeon by introducing processors with a new Efficient-core (E-core) architecture alongside its well-established Performance-core (P-core) architecture.

Code-named Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids, respectively, these new products will bring simplicity and flexibility to customers, offering a compatible hardware architecture and shared software stack to tackle critical workloads such as artificial intelligence.

“It is an exciting time for Intel and its Xeon roadmap,” Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of Xeon products and solutions told delegates to the Hot Chips event. “We recently shipped our millionth 4th Gen Xeon, our 5th Gen Xeon (code-named Emerald Rapids) will launch in Q4 2023 and our 2024 portfolio of data center products will prove to be a force in the industry.”

At the event, Intel presented two sessions revealing technical specifications and features of the Xeon platform architecture and offerings coming in 2024, along with additional information on its forthcoming 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors launching later this year. A separate session outlined new capabilities related to its Intel Agilex 9 Direct RF-Series FPGAs.

The new Intel Xeon platform uses modular system-on-chips (SoCs) for increased scalability and flexibility to deliver a range of products that meet the growing scale, processing and power efficiency needs for AI, cloud and enterprise installations.

The architecture also helps customers maximise their investment by offering two different socket-compatible processors for simplicity and interchangeability for any workload.

* P-core and E-core are delivered with shared intellectual property (IP), firmware and OS software stack.

* Fastest DDR and new high-bandwidth multiplexed combined rank (MCR) DIMMs.

* New Intel Flat Memory enables hardware-managed data movement between DDR5 and CXL memory, making total capacity visible to software.

* CXL 2.0 support for all device types with backward compatibility to CXL 1.1.

* Advanced I/O with up to 136 lanes PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 and up to six UPI links.

Intel Xeon processors with E-cores (Sierra Forest) are enhanced to deliver density-optimized compute in the most power-efficient manner. Xeon processors with E-cores provide best-in-class power-performance density, offering distinct advantages for cloud-native and hyperscale workloads.

* 2,5-times better rack density and 2.4x higher performance per watt1.

* Support for 1S and 2S servers, with up to 144c per CPU and TDP as low as 200W.

* Modern instruction set with robust security, virtualisation and AVX with AI extensions.

* Foundational memory RAS features such as machine check, data cache ECC standard in all Xeon CPUs.

Intel Xeon processors with P-cores (Granite Rapids) are optimised to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for high-core performance-sensitive workloads and general-purpose compute workloads. Today, Xeon enables better AI performance than any other CPU2, and Granite Rapids will further enhance AI performance. Built-in accelerators give an additional boost to targeted workloads for even greater performance and efficiency.

* 2-times to 3-times better performance for mixed AI workloads.

* Enhanced Intel AMX with support for new FP16 instructions.

* Higher memory bandwidth, core count, cache for compute intensive workloads.

* Socket scalability from one socket to eight sockets.

Intel Agilex 9 Direct RF-Series FPGAs with Integrated 64 Gsps (giga-samples per second) Data Converters and a new wideband agility reference design include both wideband and narrowband receivers within the same multichip package. The wideband receiver provides an unprecedented 32 GHz of RF bandwidth to the FPGA.

5th Gen Intel Xeon processors (code-named Emerald Rapids) are sampling with customers and are on track to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. Intel Xeon processors with E-cores (Sierra Forest) are on track for delivery in the first half of 2024. Intel Xeon processors with P-cores (Granite Rapids) will follow shortly thereafter.