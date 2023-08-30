DUR001925- INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – PINETOWN
Purpose of the Job:
To play a key role in improving our internal database system, developing new software applications, and ensuring the highest level of quality and performance in our projects.
Required Qualifications
- A relevant degree or diploma, preferably a BSc in Computer Science or a related field.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Minimum 3 years of experience with MS SQL Server and database management.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in a software development environment.
- Knowledge of Windows Forms and web-based technologies (MVC, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML).
- 2 years of experience with C# and VB.Net.
- 2 years of TSQL and CSS experience.
- 2 years of JavaScript experience.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail.
- Good interpersonal skills
- Effective collaboration and communication skills
- Dynamic well-presented Individual
- A hard-working, tough-minded, quick thinker.
IMPORTANT –
Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- C#
- VB.Net