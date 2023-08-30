Intermediate Software Developer

DUR001925- INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – PINETOWN

Purpose of the Job:

To play a key role in improving our internal database system, developing new software applications, and ensuring the highest level of quality and performance in our projects.

Required Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma, preferably a BSc in Computer Science or a related field.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum 3 years of experience with MS SQL Server and database management.

Minimum 3 years of experience in a software development environment.

Knowledge of Windows Forms and web-based technologies (MVC, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML).

2 years of experience with C# and VB.Net.

2 years of TSQL and CSS experience.

2 years of JavaScript experience.

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills

Effective collaboration and communication skills

Dynamic well-presented Individual

A hard-working, tough-minded, quick thinker.

IMPORTANT –

Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

C#

VB.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position