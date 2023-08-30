Intermediate Software Developer

Aug 30, 2023

DUR001925- INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – PINETOWN

Purpose of the Job:

To play a key role in improving our internal database system, developing new software applications, and ensuring the highest level of quality and performance in our projects.

Required Qualifications

  • A relevant degree or diploma, preferably a BSc in Computer Science or a related field.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years of experience with MS SQL Server and database management.
  • Minimum 3 years of experience in a software development environment.
  • Knowledge of Windows Forms and web-based technologies (MVC, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML).
  • 2 years of experience with C# and VB.Net.
  • 2 years of TSQL and CSS experience.
  • 2 years of JavaScript experience.

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail.
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Effective collaboration and communication skills
  • Dynamic well-presented Individual
  • A hard-working, tough-minded, quick thinker.

IMPORTANT
Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • C#
  • VB.Net

