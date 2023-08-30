IT Technician at Jane Furse Builders Supply

?? Job Opportunity: IT Technician at Jane Furse Builders Supply, Polokwane ??

Are you a tech-savvy problem solver? Jane Furse Builders Supply is seeking a skilled IT Technician to join our team in Polokwane!

?? What You’ll Do:

Provide IT support for hardware and software issues.

Maintain our network infrastructure.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems.

Assist with software installations and updates.

Ensure data security and backups.

?? Requirements:

IT-related qualifications or equivalent experience. Experience with Kerridge Commercial Systems is a major plus.

Proficiency in Windows and Office Suite.

Knowledge of hardware and networking.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork.

?? Why Choose Us:

Join a dynamic team in a well-established company.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Opportunities for growth and skill development.

Contribute to the success of a trusted brand.

Ready to elevate your IT career? Apply now and be a part of Jane Furse Builders Supply's IT excellence in Polokwane!

To apply, send your CV and cover letter to [Email Address Removed] or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Join us in building the future of Limpopo????

Desired Skills:

Remote support

Kerridge

Networking

problem solver

Hardware troubleshooting

Printers

office 365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Jane Furse Builders Supply, a cherished family-owned hardware retail company located in Jane Furse, Limpopo, has proudly served its community for an impressive 25 years. With deep roots in the region, this company has become synonymous with quality and reliability in the construction and DIY sector.

Over the years, Jane Furse Builders Supply has earned a stellar reputation for its extensive range of building materials, tools, and hardware essentials. Their commitment to providing top-notch customer service has cemented their status as a trusted partner for both professional builders and local residents.

As a beacon of stability and community support, Jane Furse Builders Supply has not only thrived in the competitive retail industry but has also actively contributed to the growth and development of the Jane Furse area. Their enduring success can be attributed to their dedication to excellence, a diverse product offering, and, most importantly, a genuine passion for helping their customers achieve their construction and home improvement goals.

In a rapidly changing world, Jane Furse Builders Supply stands as a testament to the enduring value of family-owned businesses and their profound impact on the communities they serve. With a quarter-century of accomplishments under their belt, this company continues to look forward to a future of growth and continued service to the people of Jane Furse and beyond.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Parking

Pension Fund

Laptop

