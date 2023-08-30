JUNIOR IT BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are in search of a recent graduate IT business analyst. This individual will take on the responsibility of supporting the design, implementation, and ongoing upkeep of IT financial and operational systems. Within this role, you will collaborate with developers, business users, and third-party suppliers to comprehend system requisites, assess solutions, resolve issues, maintain continuous communication on progress, document system modifications, conduct testing, devise solutions, and offer system support.
Key Duties:
- Analyze and recognize user requirements.
- Define solution scope and ensure user comprehension of the scope.
- Evaluate the impact of processes on the entire system.
- Coordinate interdependencies by engaging with other project areas.
- Conduct gap analysis and subsequently document technical and functional gap specifications.
- Analyze reporting requirements and document technical and functional report specifications.
- Develop, construct, and present solution prototypes.
- Model, customize, configure, implement, and validate solutions within systems.
- Design and execute interfaces for third-party systems.
- Devise the structure of Master data and provide support in Data conversion.
- Provide training for business super-users and end-users.
- Perform system testing.
- Offer support to business users.
Prerequisites:
- A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification
- No previous work experience is necessary.
Added Details
- Strong ability to actively listen and comprehend customer feedback
- Display professionalism, presentability, and confidence when interacting with others
- Exhibit empathy for customers while maintaining a firm negotiation stance
- Possess a genuine passion for delivering excellent customer service
- Cultivate a curious mindset, emphasizing learning, sharing, and innovation
- Embrace teamwork, contributing knowledge and growing collectively, while also being capable of independent work on smaller tasks
- Play a leading and collaborative role in achieving team objectives
- Communicate with impact and empathy
- Facilitate personal and team development through coaching
- Demonstrate integrity and courage
- Acquire and apply both commercial and technical expertise
- Manage projects and handle economic aspects effectively
- Embrace an open-minded, practical, and adaptable approach to change.
Desired Skills:
- Requirements analysis
- User training
- System Support
- Software Testing
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Active listening and comprehension
- Effective Communication
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree