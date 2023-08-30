JUNIOR IT BUSINESS ANALYST

We are in search of a recent graduate IT business analyst. This individual will take on the responsibility of supporting the design, implementation, and ongoing upkeep of IT financial and operational systems. Within this role, you will collaborate with developers, business users, and third-party suppliers to comprehend system requisites, assess solutions, resolve issues, maintain continuous communication on progress, document system modifications, conduct testing, devise solutions, and offer system support.

Key Duties:

Analyze and recognize user requirements.

Define solution scope and ensure user comprehension of the scope.

Evaluate the impact of processes on the entire system.

Coordinate interdependencies by engaging with other project areas.

Conduct gap analysis and subsequently document technical and functional gap specifications.

Analyze reporting requirements and document technical and functional report specifications.

Develop, construct, and present solution prototypes.

Model, customize, configure, implement, and validate solutions within systems.

Design and execute interfaces for third-party systems.

Devise the structure of Master data and provide support in Data conversion.

Provide training for business super-users and end-users.

Perform system testing.

Offer support to business users.

Prerequisites:

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification

No previous work experience is necessary.

Added Details

Strong ability to actively listen and comprehend customer feedback

Display professionalism, presentability, and confidence when interacting with others

Exhibit empathy for customers while maintaining a firm negotiation stance

Possess a genuine passion for delivering excellent customer service

Cultivate a curious mindset, emphasizing learning, sharing, and innovation

Embrace teamwork, contributing knowledge and growing collectively, while also being capable of independent work on smaller tasks

Play a leading and collaborative role in achieving team objectives

Communicate with impact and empathy

Facilitate personal and team development through coaching

Demonstrate integrity and courage

Acquire and apply both commercial and technical expertise

Manage projects and handle economic aspects effectively

Embrace an open-minded, practical, and adaptable approach to change.

Desired Skills:

Requirements analysis

User training

System Support

Software Testing

Teamwork and collaboration

Active listening and comprehension

Effective Communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

