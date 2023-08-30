.Net Software Developer (Full Stack) – Centurion (Hybrid Work from Home model)

Skills and Competencies

Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.

Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.

Innovative thinker.

Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

Plan and execute on tasks assigned

Support and train clients to use the system and any products.

Monitor the system and resolve issues.

Minimum Requirements:

B.Com or B.Sc degree in Information Technology or computer Science or equivalent) • A minimum of 4 years of experience in a .Net Development role or similar

Minimum 4 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, ASP.NET Core, MVC, SQL)

Angular 6+ knowledge beneficial

Html

CSS

TypeScript

XML

JavaScript

T-SQL

Back-end & frontend web development

Microsoft certification beneficial

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Development, testing and support of front-end systems

Development, testing and support of back-end systems

Development, testing and support of Windows services

Development, testing and support of Integration services (SOAP Services & API’s)

SQL development

Documentation of technical requirements and designs

Talking to users (requirements gathering)

Liaising with other developers and stakeholders

Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

Desired Skills:

BSc Information Science

BSc Information Technology

Full Stack

