Public cloud services to reach $1,35trn in 2027

Worldwide spending on public cloud services is forecast to reach $1,35-trillion in 2027, according to the latest update to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Software and Public Cloud Services Spending Guide. Although annual spending growth is expected to slow slightly over the 2023 to 2027 forecast period, the market is forecast to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19,9%.

“Cloud now dominates tech spending across infrastructure, platforms, and applications,” says Eileen Smith, program vice-president, Data & Analytics at IDC. “Most organisations have adopted the public cloud as a cost-effective platform for hosting enterprise applications and for developing and deploying customer-facing solutions. Looking forward, the cloud model remains incredibly well-positioned to serve customer needs for innovation in application development and deployment including as data, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and edge needs continue to define the forefront of innovation.”

This version of the Spending Guide utilises IDC’s new industry taxonomy described in the recently published study,IDC’s New Industry Framework, Definitions, and Transition Plan. The taxonomy update brings deeper analysis capabilities to market through enhanced visibility into sectors, sub-sectors (sector detail level), and industries, increasing the total number of industries covered from 20 to 28. The expansion was developed in response to customer demand and created by researching existing industry taxonomies, including economic standards, client inquiries, technology vendor target industries, and competitive taxonomies.

Of the 28 industries covered in the Spending Guide, the three largest in 2027 – Banking, Software and Information Services, and Telecommunications – will together represent $326-billion in public cloud services spending. Retail and Professional and Personal Services will be the next largest industries in terms of spending, giving the Top 5 industries a combined share of nearly 36%. The industries that will see the fastest spending growth through 2027 are Software and Information Services (24% CAGR), Capital Markets (21,9% CAGR), and Telecommunications (21,8% CAGR). In fact, every industry except Consumer will deliver double-digit CAGRs over the 2023 to 2027 forecast period.

Software as a Service (SaaS) – Applications will be the largest category of cloud computing, capturing roughly 40% of all public cloud spending. SaaS – Applications will also see the slowest spending growth over the forecast period with a five-year CAGR of 15,8%. The leading SaaS applications will be enterprise resource management (ERM) and customer relationship management (CRM), followed by content workflow and management applications, and collaborative applications.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will be the second largest category of public cloud spending, followed by Platform as a Service (PaaS). PaaS spending will be the fastest growing category with a five-year CAGR of 27,2%, led by purchases of data management software, application platforms, and analytics and business intelligence software. IaaS spending, comprised of compute, storage, and networking devices, will be the second fastest growing category with a CAGR of 23,5%.

SaaS – System Infrastructure Software (SIS) will be the smallest category of cloud spending, representing roughly 15% of the overall market. Security software will be the largest area of investment in this category, rivaling ERM spending in the SaaS applications category. Physical and virtual computing software will see the fastest spending growth among the SIS products.

The US will be the largest geographic public cloud market with spending forecast to reach $697-billion in 2027. Western Europe will be the second largest market in 2027 with investments totaling $273-billion, followed by China at $117-billion. Latin America will see the fastest spending growth with a five-year CAGR of 29,1%, followed by China with a CAGR of 26,9%.