Senior Java Developer

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

10+ years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

Candidate Requirements

Exposure to Docker.

Experience with Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).

Experience with test automation.

AWS Knowledge.

Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform

Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.

Competencies

Good knowledge of writing integration tests and proper error-handling frameworks

Good knowledge of REST error codes and best practices and REST security

Willingness to work on older technology like IBM MQ and new ones in the AWS space.

Willingness to create Jira stories and assist the BAs in creating stories with more technical detail to help developers to work on these stories.

Willingness to maintain and support apps in the Non-prod and Prod environments.

Must assist testers in trying and set up and maintain automated test frameworks for all the applications being maintained.

Willingness to switch between 15 to 20 different applications.

IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.

Must be able to do a domain model design and map that to JPA.

