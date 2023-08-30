Unleash your coding prowess and join the forefront of innovation as a Senior Java Developer at our Leading Investment company.
Harness the power of your expertise to shape cutting-edge solutions that drive our digital transformation. With a dynamic team and a supportive work environment, we offer a platform to amplify your skills and make a lasting impact on the insurance industry.
Join us on this exhilarating journey where your passion for Java development meets ground-breaking advancements, all while ensuring the utmost security and reliability for our valued customers.
Embrace this opportunity and lead the way towards a future of technological excellence.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
- 10+ years of experience.
- 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
- Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
- Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.
- Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.
Candidate Requirements
- Exposure to Docker.
- Experience with Micro-services.
- Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
- Experience with test automation.
- AWS Knowledge.
- Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform
- Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.
Competencies
- Good knowledge of writing integration tests and proper error-handling frameworks
- Good knowledge of REST error codes and best practices and REST security
- Willingness to work on older technology like IBM MQ and new ones in the AWS space.
- Willingness to create Jira stories and assist the BAs in creating stories with more technical detail to help developers to work on these stories.
- Willingness to maintain and support apps in the Non-prod and Prod environments.
- Must assist testers in trying and set up and maintain automated test frameworks for all the applications being maintained.
- Willingness to switch between 15 to 20 different applications.
- IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.
- Must be able to do a domain model design and map that to JPA.
Apply now !!!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SOAPUI
- REST
- Docker