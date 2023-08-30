Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 30, 2023

Unleash your coding prowess and join the forefront of innovation as a Senior Java Developer at our Leading Investment company.

Harness the power of your expertise to shape cutting-edge solutions that drive our digital transformation. With a dynamic team and a supportive work environment, we offer a platform to amplify your skills and make a lasting impact on the insurance industry.

Join us on this exhilarating journey where your passion for Java development meets ground-breaking advancements, all while ensuring the utmost security and reliability for our valued customers.

Embrace this opportunity and lead the way towards a future of technological excellence.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A relevant IT degree or diploma.
  • 10+ years of experience.
  • 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
  • Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.
  • Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

Candidate Requirements

  • Exposure to Docker.
  • Experience with Micro-services.
  • Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
  • Experience with test automation.
  • AWS Knowledge.
  • Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform
  • Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.

Competencies

  • Good knowledge of writing integration tests and proper error-handling frameworks
  • Good knowledge of REST error codes and best practices and REST security
  • Willingness to work on older technology like IBM MQ and new ones in the AWS space.
  • Willingness to create Jira stories and assist the BAs in creating stories with more technical detail to help developers to work on these stories.
  • Willingness to maintain and support apps in the Non-prod and Prod environments.
  • Must assist testers in trying and set up and maintain automated test frameworks for all the applications being maintained.
  • Willingness to switch between 15 to 20 different applications.
  • IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.
  • Must be able to do a domain model design and map that to JPA.

Apply now !!!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SOAPUI
  • REST
  • Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position