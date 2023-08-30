Senior Network Engineer (Technical Lead Level 3 Managed Services) – Gauteng Ruimsig

Aug 30, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Network Engineer Technical Lead Level 3 to join our managed services team. In this role, you will be responsible for leading a team of network engineers, providing expert-level technical guidance, to integrate and /or solve problems, ensuring the smooth operation and optimization of multiple international clients’ network environments.

** Please note – This is a 2IC office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Operations Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 – 8 years of proven experience as a Senior Network Engineer / Senior Infrastructure Team Lead/ Network Operations Team Lead preferably in a managed services / IT Consulting environment
  • Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the resolution of complex network incidents and problems, ensuring timely and effective solutions
  • Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications
  • Stakeholder engagement and management by providing exceptional client support through clear communication, effective troubleshooting, and prompt issue resolution
  • Plan, execute, and oversee network-related projects, adhering to project timelines and budgets
  • Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed
  • Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible

Qualifications I Certifications I Skills

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, related field, or equivalent experience
  • Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP
  • CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE
  • VMWare – VCP
  • Project+ | Network+
  • Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8
  • In-depth knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and best practices
  • Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on root-cause analysis
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal – English first language
  • Ability to work collaboratively and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Desired Skills:

  • Network Support
  • Managed Services
  • Project Management
  • Network Infrastructure
  • CISCO
  • Fortinet

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years IT Networking
  • More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

