Senior Network Engineer (Technical Lead Level 3 Managed Services)

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Network Engineer Technical Lead Level 3 to join our managed services team. In this role, you will be responsible for leading a team of network engineers, providing expert-level technical guidance, to integrate and /or solve problems, ensuring the smooth operation and optimization of multiple international clients’ network environments.
** Please note – This is a 2IC office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Operations Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)
Minimum Requirements:
- 5 – 8 years of proven experience as a Senior Network Engineer / Senior Infrastructure Team Lead/ Network Operations Team Lead preferably in a managed services / IT Consulting environment
- Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services
Responsibilities:
- Lead the resolution of complex network incidents and problems, ensuring timely and effective solutions
- Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications
- Stakeholder engagement and management by providing exceptional client support through clear communication, effective troubleshooting, and prompt issue resolution
- Plan, execute, and oversee network-related projects, adhering to project timelines and budgets
- Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed
- Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible
Qualifications I Certifications I Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, related field, or equivalent experience
- Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP
- CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE
- VMWare – VCP
- Project+ | Network+
- Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8
- In-depth knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and best practices
- Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on root-cause analysis
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal – English first language
- Ability to work collaboratively and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Desired Skills:
- Network Support
- Managed Services
- Project Management
- Network Infrastructure
- CISCO
- Fortinet
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Networking
- More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.