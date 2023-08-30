Senior Network Engineer (Technical Lead Level 3 Managed Services)

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Network Engineer Technical Lead Level 3 to join our managed services team. In this role, you will be responsible for leading a team of network engineers, providing expert-level technical guidance, to integrate and /or solve problems, ensuring the smooth operation and optimization of multiple international clients’ network environments.

** Please note – This is a 2IC office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Operations Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)

Minimum Requirements:

5 – 8 years of proven experience as a Senior Network Engineer / Senior Infrastructure Team Lead/ Network Operations Team Lead preferably in a managed services / IT Consulting environment

Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services

Responsibilities:

Lead the resolution of complex network incidents and problems, ensuring timely and effective solutions

Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications

Stakeholder engagement and management by providing exceptional client support through clear communication, effective troubleshooting, and prompt issue resolution

Plan, execute, and oversee network-related projects, adhering to project timelines and budgets

Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed

Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible

Qualifications I Certifications I Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, related field, or equivalent experience

Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP

CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE

VMWare – VCP

Project+ | Network+

Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8

In-depth knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and best practices

Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on root-cause analysis

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal – English first language

Ability to work collaboratively and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Desired Skills:

Network Support

Managed Services

Project Management

Network Infrastructure

CISCO

Fortinet

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Networking

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

Learn more/Apply for this position