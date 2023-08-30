Senior Systems Engineer

Aug 30, 2023

A well-established short-term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior Systems Engineer
Will provide high level technical support for data and voice network systems, creates and maintains documentation, maintains hardware and software network standards.
Qualifications:

  • Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • MCITP or equivalent certification
  • Azure and AWS certifications an (added advantage)
  • Commvault certification (preferable)

Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in a technical IT environment
  • Non-life insurance experience (added advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • MCITP

