A well-established short-term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior Systems Engineer
Will provide high level technical support for data and voice network systems, creates and maintains documentation, maintains hardware and software network standards.
Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- MCITP or equivalent certification
- Azure and AWS certifications an (added advantage)
- Commvault certification (preferable)
Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in a technical IT environment
- Non-life insurance experience (added advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AWS
- MCITP