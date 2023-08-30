Senior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Illovo

Purpose

The Senior Systems Engineer will install, manage and support LAN, WAN,CLOUD, VOIP infrastructure and workstations. The Senior Systems Engineer will provide high level technical support for data and voice network systems, creates and maintains documentation, maintains hardware and software network standards. Managing of projects as needed in order to upgrade to new and improved equipment and procedures. This job requires excellent problem management and customer service skills.

Minimum requirements

Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Information Technology.

MCITP or equivalent certification.

Azure and AWS certifications an added advantage.

Commvault certification (preferable).

5 years’ experience in a technical IT environment.

Non-life insurance experience (added advantage).

Main duties

Attend to day-to-day queries of staff on systems and hardware support, Second line support.

Recommend and be responsible for implementing network technologies including directory, email systems, systems management, storage area networks, security, and infrastructure.

Manage and support LAN and cloud infrastructure, including Storage Area Network.

Manage On premise hypervisor and virtual machines.

Setup, configure and maintain servers and operating systems. Ensuring security and critical patches and service packs are maintained.

Identify, research and resolve technical problems.

Maintain backups on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Manage the cloud licensing compliance report.

Set up and configure hardware and applications as per requirements and processes.

Update and maintain software register and licensing.

Ensure that all projects are implemented within the stipulated budgets.

Plan and co-ordinate communication and education projects on a continuous basis.

Provide reports as and when required.

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Consent Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

MCITP

Azure

AWS

Commvault

