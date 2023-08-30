Senior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A well-established short-term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior Systems Engineer

Will provide high level technical support for data and voice network systems, creates and maintains documentation, maintains hardware and software network standards.

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

MCITP or equivalent certification

Azure and AWS certifications an (added advantage)

Commvault certification (preferable)

Experience:

5 years’ experience in a technical IT environment

Non-life insurance experience (added advantage)

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

MCITP

