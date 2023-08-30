SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced SharePoint Developer with a proven track record of creating and implementing effective SharePoint solutions to enhance collaboration, automate processes, and improve data management. With a strong grasp of SharePoint’s capabilities and a talent for tailoring solutions to meet specific business needs.

What you will do:

Designed and built customized SPFx components. SPFx web parts, extensions, and form customizer.

Migrating using ShareGate

Understanding and experience of Microsoft Azure

Azure Serverless (Logic Apps and Azure Functions)

Administration of Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online and Power Platform Environments

Manage, troubleshoot, and resolve SharePoint Online, Power Apps and Power Automate

Your expertise:

SharePoint Designer

SharePoint Trainer

Power Platform (Power Automation and Power Apps)

PowerShell – use of native Microsoft cmdlets, PowerShell

Microsoft 365 Administration

SPFX development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

