Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Systems Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years

M.Eng with 3+ years

PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years relevant experience

Experience:

A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite or avionics systems is preferred.

Integration, test and verification of complicated systems which include RF, digital and mechanical elements

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Change control

Knowledge:

Recognized domain knowledge of systems engineering in computing infrastructure and technology, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

radio astronomy

radar

satellite or avionics systems

systems engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position