Technical Test Analyst

One of our esteemed clients within the Investment sector is actively seeking to hire a proficient Technical Test Analyst possessing a wealth of experience in both Functional and Nonfunctional domains. Join the IT & Data department at our client’s home in Centurion, where your skills will shape the future of investments. Imagine the thrill of conducting tests that push the limits, ensuring that their solutions not only meet but exceed expectations.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing

Strong knowledge and extensive experience in one of the following: Excel, SQL, MongoDB, and Postgres

Scripted based testing preferred – Java and JavaScript

Expert integration testing skills

ISTQB/ISEB qualification preferred.

Experience in the Agile environment.

Responsibilities and work outputs:

The assigned individual bears the responsibility of conducting comprehensive manual and automated testing across the entirety of business solutions.

It is imperative that these solutions undergo meticulous examination to ascertain their functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and harmonious integration with existing legacy and external systems.

Additionally, aiding in conducting an accurate analysis of the testing gap between stipulated requirements and the existing environments for all digital solutions.

Ensuring user stories are meticulously formulated and accurately composed, complete with acceptance criteria, as a part of the groundwork for the backlog refinement meeting.

Moreover, proactively setting the stage for quality standards during the PI and sprint meetings, and subsequently ensuring their successful realization.

The individual is tasked with documenting the test plan prior to the commencement of any project or planned operational work, diligently updating these plans as necessary.

Furthermore, meticulously documenting, upkeeping, and closely monitoring test scenarios, acceptance criteria, as well as the ultimate outcomes.

Build test automation artifacts.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Report on the QA way of working

Execute and maintain manual and automation regression tests.

Skilled with end-to-end testing

Ability to drive and enable data quality.

Out of the box testing and thinking patterns

Desired Skills:

Automation

Manual

SQL

Potsgres

Java

JavaScript

API

