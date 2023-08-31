BI SPECIALIST – Gauteng Sandton

The BI Specialist plays a critical role in shaping and enhancing the overall experience for internal employees. The potential incumbent will partner with business stakeholders to set clear business KPIs and build dashboards that provide timely and strategic insights.

This is a 12 month contract.

To support the business through the by converting data into actionable visual display and insights, reporting and predictions that can drive and support operating efficiencies, enhance quick and accurate decision making while driving ongoing improvements and recommendations.

This would include identification, research, analysis of data/business information looking for trends that highlight opportunities and challenges and continuous improvements.

These outcomes must be influential in future thinking and decision making on a strategic, operational and tactical level.

Perform data manipulation and analytical techniques to provide analytical insights and recommendations that support decision making to the business as and when required.

Development of date warehouses and sustainable BI solutions to address business needs and identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions and identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations.

Develop end-to-end plans and designs of models required to support in-depth customer behavioral analysis and predictions. Translate business requirements into a technical specifications

Analyze and deep dive the transactional behavior, tendencies and trends and prepare in a user-friendly format and visualization tools

Collaborates with both business and technical teams to drive understanding of both the requirement and the solution being implemented

Collaborate with teams to set internal benchmarks, develop critical metrics for new initiatives, and recommend continuous improvement strategies using data-driven insights.

Design, develop, test, automate, and launch new dashboards and reporting solutions across the company.

Will be required to handle multiple simultaneous tasks, prioritise work, and remain functional under pressure, and aggressive timelines.

, prioritise work, and remain functional under pressure, and aggressive timelines. Maintain and support existing metrics, KPIs, reports and dashboards.

A relevant graduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/ IT Engineering) or financial qualification with BI experience.

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in business intelligence environment add financial.

A post-graduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/ IT Engineering) would be an advantage.

Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI; Tableau or other reporting platforms will be an advantage.

Experience with SAP and Microsoft Dynamics/ Power BI, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business.

Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling.

Deep understanding of predictive modeling.

Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages will be an advantage.

Basic programming and software development knowledge will be an advantage.

Advanced Excel skills.

Strong knowledge of relational databases and the ability to build and maintain database views.

Ability to thrive in fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

