Business Analyst

Unlock Business Potential: Seeking a skilled Business Analyst to drive data-driven insights, streamline processes, and optimize strategies. Join our team and transform complex challenges into growth opportunities today.

Requirements

Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects, and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.

Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions

Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.

Analyse existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.

Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.

Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems

Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.

Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments

Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process is accurate and complete.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Inform

ation Technology and/or Business Analysis Certification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning

Experience as a product owner with agile methodology

Desired Skills:

coding

Testing

debugging

Process Mapping

agile methodology

Learn more/Apply for this position