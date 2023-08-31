Unlock Business Potential: Seeking a skilled Business Analyst to drive data-driven insights, streamline processes, and optimize strategies. Join our team and transform complex challenges into growth opportunities today.
Requirements
- Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects, and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.
- Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions
- Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.
- Analyse existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.
- Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.
- Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems
- Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.
- Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments
- Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process is accurate and complete.
Qualifications
A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Inform
- ation Technology and/or Business Analysis Certification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning
Experience as a product owner with agile methodology
Desired Skills:
- coding
- Testing
- debugging
- Process Mapping
- agile methodology