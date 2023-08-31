Business Analyst

Aug 31, 2023

Unlock Business Potential: Seeking a skilled Business Analyst to drive data-driven insights, streamline processes, and optimize strategies. Join our team and transform complex challenges into growth opportunities today.

Requirements

  • Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects, and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.
  • Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions
  • Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.
  • Analyse existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.
  • Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.
  • Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems
  • Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.
  • Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments
  • Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process is accurate and complete.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Inform

  • ation Technology and/or Business Analysis Certification
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning

Experience as a product owner with agile methodology

Desired Skills:

  • coding
  • Testing
  • debugging
  • Process Mapping
  • agile methodology

