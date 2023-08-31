Call goes out for iWeek speakers

ZANOG@iWeek2024 has issued a call for speakers interested in presenting at South Africa’s oldest and most prestigious internet industry gathering.

The last fully-fledged instalment of iWeek was co-hosted with SAFNOG in August 2019 and saw over 30 speakers engage with 423 attendees powered by some 5 500 cups of coffee.

The March 2024 return of the industry conference and exhibition will be hosted by the South African Network Operators Group (ZANOG) and Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA).

“With scarcely 200 days to go until the much-anticipated reboot of iWeek kick off, the organisers have a limited number of speaker slots remaining,” says ISPA chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal.

Briefly, ISPA has an unlimited range of topics that could be addressed; from AI to 4IR and beyond. ZANOG topics, however, must be specifically-relevant to internet operations and technologies and an extensive list of suitable topics can be found at the ZANOG@iWeek2024 Call for Speakers page.

Interested presenters will be able to upload a photo and complete pertinent details relating to themselves and their proposed presentation.

ZANOG@iWeek2024 will be held in the Western Cape from 12 to 14 March 2024 at the Lord Charles Hotel’s conference centre in Somerset West. The Lord Charles is just 20 minutes away from Cape Town International Airport and is the ideal venue for an event attracting established and emerging individuals and organisations with interests in Internet-related trends and technologies.