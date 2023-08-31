Field Support Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

Calling all tech troubleshooters! We need a Field Support Engineer superstar to help us keep our systems running like a dream. If you’re a master of all things tech and have a passion for solving complex problems, then we want you on our Secunda team. Apply now and let’s tackle the toughest technical challenges together!

Key responsibilities:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls

Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.

User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision

Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements

All calls which can be resolved remotely is redirected back to the remote support team.

Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed upon number of calls are resolved per day.

Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%

Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment are kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover)

Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used

Workflows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows

Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause and to resolve problem by following correct technical routines

Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls

HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.

Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores

Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within deadline provided.

Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation. All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individual in Call Management System

Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.

Your expertise:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

A+

N+

MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent

1 Year practical in-service delivery; desk top support.

Experience in mobile device support

Experience in Network Support

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

