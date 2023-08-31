Guidewire Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Unlock innovation in the dynamic world of insurance technology as a Guidewire Software Developer with our esteemed Cape Town-based insurance leader.

Join our forward-thinking team and shape the future of insurance solutions through your coding prowess. Seamlessly blend creativity and technical expertise to build cutting-edge software that transforms the industry.

Collaborate with top talents, drive impactful projects, and be part of a company that thrives on excellence.

Elevate your career while making a difference in the heart of one of South Africa’s most vibrant cities.

Candidate Requirements

Provide features that integrate with third-party software (Jira, BIRT, Nagios, IT Management).

Created custom webpages, mobile apps, and web templates in HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, and JavaScript.

Creates web applications that use functional and non-functional requirements to guide customer interactions across distributed and varied technologies.

Reviews new product features and releases and provides feedback.

Writes code for processing external data sets, writes custom scripting solutions for internal and external clients, and performs tasks needed to support tools and applications that aid in the development of new applications.

Performs testing and validation to ensure processes, server applications, and tools operate as expected.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent required

5 years of professional software development and Guidewire experience required.

5 years of experience developing software applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC 5 and related technologies; strong background in data modeling and database design is required; ability to develop cross platform solutions is preferred.

Experience with developing web applications using Guidewire, Java, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3 is required.

Minimum of years’ experience as a software developer with strong coding skills and working knowledge of web development technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Desired Skills:

Jira

BIRT

Nagios

HTML5

CSS3

jQuery

Javascript

C#

Asp.Net

MVC

