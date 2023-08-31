Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is currently on the lookout for an Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer. The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer, who enjoys a hands-on role and solving complex problems.

Responsibilities:

Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#

Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles

Design and build databases

Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems

Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems

Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments

Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution

Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises

Requirements:

Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science /Programming

At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.

C# and MS SQL Server.

OOP Architecture.

Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).

XML and JSON

LINQ and Entity Framework.

Unit Testing.

ASP .NET Core

TDD

Benefits:

Salary: R600K/yr – R720K/yr, salary negotiable

Paid Time Off (PTO)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Chandre on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

