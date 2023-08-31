Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer

Aug 31, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is currently on the lookout for an Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer. The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer, who enjoys a hands-on role and solving complex problems.

Responsibilities:

  • Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#
  • Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles
  • Design and build databases
  • Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems
  • Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems
  • Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments
  • Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution
  • Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises

Requirements:

  • Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science /Programming
  • At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.
  • C# and MS SQL Server.
  • OOP Architecture.
  • Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).
  • XML and JSON
  • LINQ and Entity Framework.
  • Unit Testing.
  • ASP .NET Core
  • TDD

Benefits:

  • Salary: R600K/yr – R720K/yr, salary negotiable
  • Paid Time Off (PTO)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Chandre on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer
  • Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer
  • Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position