Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is currently on the lookout for an Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer. The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer, who enjoys a hands-on role and solving complex problems.
Responsibilities:
- Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#
- Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles
- Design and build databases
- Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems
- Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems
- Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments
- Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution
- Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises
Requirements:
- Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science /Programming
- At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.
- C# and MS SQL Server.
- OOP Architecture.
- Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).
- XML and JSON
- LINQ and Entity Framework.
- Unit Testing.
- ASP .NET Core
- TDD
Benefits:
- Salary: R600K/yr – R720K/yr, salary negotiable
- Paid Time Off (PTO)
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Chandre on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
