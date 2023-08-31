Intermediate Integration Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Aug 31, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Integration Engineer to join their team in Somerset West.

Responsibilities

  • Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments)
  • Iterative implementation of solutions using Flowgear by visually building out Integrations
  • Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness
  • Occasional support of Flowgear partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios
  • Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role

Requirements:

  • Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)
  • Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL
  • databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP
  • SQL database or relational database skills
  • Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field very helpful

Benefits:

  • Salary: R480K/yr – R660K/yr, salary negotiable
  • Paid Time Off (PTO)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

