Intermediate Integration Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Integration Engineer to join their team in Somerset West.
Responsibilities
- Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments)
- Iterative implementation of solutions using Flowgear by visually building out Integrations
- Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness
- Occasional support of Flowgear partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios
- Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role
Requirements:
- Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)
- Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL
- databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP
- SQL database or relational database skills
- Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field very helpful
Benefits:
- Salary: R480K/yr – R660K/yr, salary negotiable
- Paid Time Off (PTO)
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.
You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate Integration Engineer
- Intermediate Integration Engineer
- Intermediate Integration Engineer