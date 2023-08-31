Intermediate Integration Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Integration Engineer to join their team in Somerset West.

Responsibilities

Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments)

Iterative implementation of solutions using Flowgear by visually building out Integrations

Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness

Occasional support of Flowgear partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios

Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role

Requirements:

Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)

Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL

databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP

SQL database or relational database skills

Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field very helpful

Benefits:

Salary: R480K/yr – R660K/yr, salary negotiable

Paid Time Off (PTO)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

