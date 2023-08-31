IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN at HR Options – Gauteng Pretoria

Your Matric, A+ and N+, Relevant IT Diploma or Certificate (Microsoft Certification Preferred) as well as minimum of 5 years’ working experience in Microsoft 365 Environment and Microsoft Azure Environment will enable you to:

Procedures:

  • Implement instructions or requests in line with company procedures
  • Support implementation of projects in line with company procedures
  • Continuously update information in the assigned ticketing system
  • Create and continuously update site documentation
  • Fault tracking and reporting
  • Regular feedback to internal stakeholders and line manager
  • Educate employees regarding IT matters and Group policies, processes and standards

Processes:

  • Facilitate support function in line with support and ticketing process
  • Implement support in line with agreed service levels
  • Educate employees about and enforce support and ticketing process
  • Communication during the fault resolution process

Technology:

  • End user support for all company services and infrastructure
  • Identify any shortcomings and opportunities to improve infrastructure
  • Identify and communicate any recurring problems
  • Oversee technological infrastructure (networks and computer systems)
  • Full working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Financial:

  • Support to IT Systems Administrator or IT Operations Manager
  • On instruction – Provide cost information for any remedial actions proposed
  • On Instruction – Facilitation of procurement in line with company finance processes.

Desired Skills:

  • IT support
  • A+ and N+
  • Microsoft 365

