IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN at HR Options – Gauteng Pretoria

Your Matric, A+ and N+, Relevant IT Diploma or Certificate (Microsoft Certification Preferred) as well as minimum of 5 years’ working experience in Microsoft 365 Environment and Microsoft Azure Environment will enable you to:
Procedures:
- Implement instructions or requests in line with company procedures
- Support implementation of projects in line with company procedures
- Continuously update information in the assigned ticketing system
- Create and continuously update site documentation
- Fault tracking and reporting
- Regular feedback to internal stakeholders and line manager
- Educate employees regarding IT matters and Group policies, processes and standards
Processes:
- Facilitate support function in line with support and ticketing process
- Implement support in line with agreed service levels
- Educate employees about and enforce support and ticketing process
- Communication during the fault resolution process
Technology:
- End user support for all company services and infrastructure
- Identify any shortcomings and opportunities to improve infrastructure
- Identify and communicate any recurring problems
- Oversee technological infrastructure (networks and computer systems)
- Full working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel and Outlook
Financial:
- Support to IT Systems Administrator or IT Operations Manager
- On instruction – Provide cost information for any remedial actions proposed
- On Instruction – Facilitation of procurement in line with company finance processes.
Desired Skills:
- IT support
- A+ and N+
- Microsoft 365