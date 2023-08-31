Project Manager IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking an experienced and dedicated Project Manager to join our client’s team in the financial services industry. As a Project Manager, you will play a critical role in driving the successful planning, execution, and delivery of various projects that contribute to our organization’s growth, efficiency, and client satisfaction. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure projects are completed within scope, on time, and within budget, while adhering to industry regulations and quality standards.

Requirements:

– Degree in a relevant field; Master’s degree or professional certifications (PMP, CAPM, PRINCE2) is a plus.

– Proven experience (5+ years) as a Project Manager in the financial services industry.

– Strong understanding of financial regulations, compliance, and industry trends.

– Exceptional project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

– Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

– Proficiency in project management software and tools.

– Analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

– Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and remain calm under pressure.

If you are a results-oriented individual with a passion for driving successful projects in the complex and fast-paced environment of the financial services industry, we encourage you to apply. Join our team and contribute to the advancement of our organization’s strategic objectives while ensuring exceptional client experiences.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Contract till December 2023 with renewal

Hybrid role – 2 days on-site required (Pinelands)

