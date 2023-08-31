Senior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing and testing new software applications. You’ll be tasked with ensuring that the application is working as intended before it goes live to customers. You will work closely with other development teams and the business analysts in order to ensure that all aspects of our product are functioning properly.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Information Technology and/or Business Analysis Certificate

Minimum of 7 years of experience as a Business Analyst

Minimum of 3 years of experience managing and leading a team

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning

Experience as a product owner with agile methodology

Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating project documentation; managing project scope; adjusting schedules when necessary; determining daily priorities; ensure efficient and on time delivery of project tasks and milestones; following proper escalation paths; and managing customer and supplier relationships.

Requirements

Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.

Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions

Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.

Analyze existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.

Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.

Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems

Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.

Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments

Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process in accurate and complete.

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing and testing new software applications. You’ll be tasked with ensuring that the application is working as intended before it goes live to customers. You will work closely with other development teams and the business analysts in order to ensure that all aspects of our product are functioning properly.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Information Technology and/or Business Analysis Certificate

Minimum of 7 years of experience as a Business Analyst

Minimum of 3 years of experience managing and leading a team

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning

Experience as a product owner with agile methodology

Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating project documentation; managing project scope; adjusting schedules when necessary; determining daily priorities; ensure efficient and on time delivery of project tasks and milestones; following proper escalation paths; and managing customer and supplier relationships.

Requirements

Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.

Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions

Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.

Analyze existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.

Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.

Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems

Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.

Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments

Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process in accurate and complete.

Desired Skills:

leading a team

agile

IT operational and strategic planning

Learn more/Apply for this position