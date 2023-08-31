Senior IT Service Desk Technician

Are you a highly motivated and skilled IT professional looking for a challenging and rewarding career? If so, the Senior Technician Service Desk position is the perfect opportunity for you.
- Provides 1st and 2nd level IT support to the organisation by applying a customer first culture, monitoring and resolving escalations and critical incidents, and identifying areas creating tension, which can impact the interpersonal dynamics between service desk technicians and customers.
- Coordinates and assists with the preparation of reports and measurements on the services provided by the service desk.
- Provide support and coaching to service desk technicians on customer service and technical insights and trains and coach all new employees on customer service, technical support, and policies and procedures.
- Provides 1st and 2nd level support to customers via the IT Service Help Desk.
- Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners.
- Deliver, analyse, and improve on support statistics.
- Provide input into, assist with development of policies for approval by the Manager, and keep IT Support policies up to date.
- Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests.
- Providing technical support across the organisation (this may be in person or over the phone).
- Administrate user identity: rest password, account expiry, group access, name change
- Repairing and replacing equipment, as necessary.
- Maintaining relationships with various hardware suppliers to obtain efficient levels of service and the best pricing possible.
- Address SLA areas of concern, evaluate service requests approaching or exceeding their SLAs, and provide recommendations to adjust staff priorities.
- Assist in obtaining pricing for hardware and software, either for internal use or for tenders and insurance.
- Assists in the delivery of IT Procurement from stakeholders. Demonstrate knowledge of approaches to the market, tendering, and quotations for the supply of goods, and services. Demonstrate a good understanding of the IDC procurement process context.
- Provide imputes that will improve the Service Desk customer experience, turnaround time, and empowerment of Service Desk Technicians.
- Coordinate preparation of all endpoint IT equipment insurance claims.
- Ensure equipment is submitted for repairs; negotiate pricing and tracking of repairs in accordance with SLA.
- Provide exceptional client service to all IDC recipients of mobile telephonic (cellular phones) hardware facilities
- Manage the contracts administration and renewals relating to these cellular phones
- Follow up on customer satisfaction issues and user r4=fdfeedback responses. Review any negative feedback or concerns clients have raised as a part of the post-ticket satisfaction survey.
- Responsible for ensuring positive client perceptions.
- Coach IT Service Desk staff on customer service skills as well as technical issues.
- Coordination of Service Desk Swift calls by allocating them to resolvers and ensuring that they are closed with the agreed SLA.
- Monitor to ensure Service Desk responsibilities to create specialization and increase service delivery pace.
- Review client complaints, rectify issues, and liaise with appropriate departments/SBUs to handle complex issues in a bid to provide effective solutions.
- Observe Service Desk operations to determine how effective they are and recommend new techniques when old ones are ineffective.
- Co-ordination of IT assets issued to employees for the performance of their duties.
- Submit knowledge documents for resolutions not already contained in the knowledge-base
- Implements standard procedures and proposes modifications to improve workflow
- Trains and coaches all new employees to establish a thorough understanding of procedures.
- Takes initiative to identify and propose remedies to problems to increase efficient workflow.
- Collates information, using well defined procedures, in order to provide periodic status reports in written and verbal formats
- Identifies potential risks and assists in developing resolution and preventative action
- Extensive experience in service desk, networking, and systems administration environment
- Experience in networking technologies (LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Lead technical discussions with stakeholders in a non-technical manner
- Proven experience in installing or upgrading software
- Proven ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues
- Ability to listen and understand client issues and to make quick and professional determinations
- Ability to work well with people and express empathy
Technical Experience Requirements:
- Experience in Microsoft Windows Server 2016 / 2019.
- Proven experience as a service/help desk technician or other customer support role
- Experience in Linux/Unix
- Experience in database systems deployment and administration (Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MS Access)
- Experience in Cibecs endpoint data protection; Information Security (i.e., Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.); Server and Network hardware configurations and deployments
- Exposure to Virtualisation technologies. (Hyper-V and VMware)
- Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP, SMB, SQL Server
- Experience in setting up, configuring, and maintaining an Avaya PBX
- BSc/BCOM in IT/Computer Science/ Information Technology or Computer Science/ IT Engineering
- A+, Network+/CCNA
- S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Equipment Maintenance
- Repairing
- Operations Monitoring
- Troubleshooting
- Equipment Selection
- Time Management
- Operation and Control