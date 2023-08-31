Senior IT Service Desk Technician

Aug 31, 2023

  • Provides 1st and 2nd level IT support to the organisation by applying a customer first culture, monitoring and resolving escalations and critical incidents, and identifying areas creating tension, which can impact the interpersonal dynamics between service desk technicians and customers.

  • Coordinates and assists with the preparation of reports and measurements on the services provided by the service desk.

  • Provide support and coaching to service desk technicians on customer service and technical insights and trains and coach all new employees on customer service, technical support, and policies and procedures.

  • Provides 1st and 2nd level support to customers via the IT Service Help Desk.

  • Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners.

  • Deliver, analyse, and improve on support statistics.

  • Provide input into, assist with development of policies for approval by the Manager, and keep IT Support policies up to date.

  • Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests.

  • Providing technical support across the organisation (this may be in person or over the phone).

  • Administrate user identity: rest password, account expiry, group access, name change

  • Repairing and replacing equipment, as necessary.

  • Maintaining relationships with various hardware suppliers to obtain efficient levels of service and the best pricing possible.

  • Address SLA areas of concern, evaluate service requests approaching or exceeding their SLAs, and provide recommendations to adjust staff priorities.

  • Assist in obtaining pricing for hardware and software, either for internal use or for tenders and insurance.

  • Assists in the delivery of IT Procurement from stakeholders. Demonstrate knowledge of approaches to the market, tendering, and quotations for the supply of goods, and services. Demonstrate a good understanding of the IDC procurement process context.

  • Provide imputes that will improve the Service Desk customer experience, turnaround time, and empowerment of Service Desk Technicians.

  • Coordinate preparation of all endpoint IT equipment insurance claims.

  • Ensure equipment is submitted for repairs; negotiate pricing and tracking of repairs in accordance with SLA.

  • Provide exceptional client service to all IDC recipients of mobile telephonic (cellular phones) hardware facilities

  • Manage the contracts administration and renewals relating to these cellular phones

  • Follow up on customer satisfaction issues and user r4=fdfeedback responses. Review any negative feedback or concerns clients have raised as a part of the post-ticket satisfaction survey.

  • Responsible for ensuring positive client perceptions.

  • Coach IT Service Desk staff on customer service skills as well as technical issues.

  • Coordination of Service Desk Swift calls by allocating them to resolvers and ensuring that they are closed with the agreed SLA.

  • Monitor to ensure Service Desk responsibilities to create specialization and increase service delivery pace.

  • Review client complaints, rectify issues, and liaise with appropriate departments/SBUs to handle complex issues in a bid to provide effective solutions.

  • Observe Service Desk operations to determine how effective they are and recommend new techniques when old ones are ineffective.

  • Co-ordination of IT assets issued to employees for the performance of their duties.

  • Submit knowledge documents for resolutions not already contained in the knowledge-base

  • Implements standard procedures and proposes modifications to improve workflow

  • Trains and coaches all new employees to establish a thorough understanding of procedures.

  • Takes initiative to identify and propose remedies to problems to increase efficient workflow.

  • Collates information, using well defined procedures, in order to provide periodic status reports in written and verbal formats

  • Identifies potential risks and assists in developing resolution and preventative action

  • Extensive experience in service desk, networking, and systems administration environment

  • Experience in networking technologies (LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)

  • Good written and verbal communication skills

  • Lead technical discussions with stakeholders in a non-technical manner

  • Proven experience in installing or upgrading software

  • Proven ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues

  • Ability to listen and understand client issues and to make quick and professional determinations

  • Ability to work well with people and express empathy

Technical Experience Requirements:

  • Experience in Microsoft Windows Server 2016 / 2019.

  • Proven experience as a service/help desk technician or other customer support role

  • Experience in Linux/Unix

  • Experience in database systems deployment and administration (Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MS Access)

  • Experience in Cibecs endpoint data protection; Information Security (i.e., Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.); Server and Network hardware configurations and deployments

  • Exposure to Virtualisation technologies. (Hyper-V and VMware)

  • Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP, SMB, SQL Server

  • Experience in setting up, configuring, and maintaining an Avaya PBX

  • BSc/BCOM in IT/Computer Science/ Information Technology or Computer Science/ IT Engineering

  • A+, Network+/CCNA

  • S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Equipment Maintenance
  • Repairing
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Troubleshooting
  • Equipment Selection
  • Time Management
  • Operation and Control

