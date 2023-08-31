Senior Software Engineer – SQL, .NET – Western Cape Cape Town

About the client:

Client is within the financial services industry

What are we looking for:

The role of Software Engineer – Senior .Net Developer is responsible for the development, maintenance and support of the Central Segments Enablement solutions. This role requires participation in the development and maintenance activities of software and other digital applications or services. This role requires fundamentals in engineering practices, an analytical and data-driven approach to problem solving, while following DevOps, SRE and Cloud Based practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban)

Work in a DevOps culture

Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, developers, UX designers, business

Participates in team design, scoping and prioritization discussions.

Document & Design solutions at an Application Level with guidance from seniors

Contributes to and develop technical specifications and software application architecture and designs.

Implement complex Business Features and solutions autonomously.

Contribute to the technical roadmap and vision of the Central Segments Enablement team.

Understand, communicate and/or translate complex procedures.

Writes secure, stable, testable, maintainable code with minimal defects.

Assumes responsibility for the state of the code you both inherit and produce.

Responsible for getting designs and code reviewed,

Writes unit tests and tests code thoroughly.

Non-negotiable requirements:

Matric certificate with relevant tertiary qualification

6+ years of experience in SQL development

Knowledge of, and experience in web frameworks and technologies such as:

SQL Database management, ETL, design.

Net Core framework

C#, VB,NET. T-SQL,JS

Angular / [URL Removed] / REACT

SQL Report Development

HTML / CSS/ SCSS/ Sass / JavaScript / Typescript

Relational and Document-based Databases e.g., SQL Server, Amazon RDS, DynamoDB, MongoDB, Postgres etc.

CI/CD Tools e.g., Jenkins, AWS Code Commit

AWS (preferred) or another cloud provider such as Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform

Test-Driven Development is one of our key practices.

Performance testing tools e.g., Locust/JMeter/Gatling etc.

Static Analysis / Code standards (Linting)

Collaboration tools e.g., Confluence, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Slack

Essential Competencies

Familiarity with architecture styles such as Microservice and Serverless architectures

Critical thinking, root cause identification skills and attention to detail

Ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Good communications skills and a team player

Comfortable with pair programming

Possess commercial and business awareness.

Location & Type

Cape Town/Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Kanban

Agile

DevOps

SQL

Asp.Net

JavaScript

