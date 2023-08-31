SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Aug 31, 2023

SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER
LOCATION Sandton
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 8 September 2023
SALARY R 582 100 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in the Ref above for the email address shashi@mployglobal

JOB PURPOSE

Desired Skills:

  • MCITP
  • install manage and support LAN WAN CLOUD and VOIP infrastructure and workstations.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in the Ref above for the email address shashi@mployglobal

Learn more/Apply for this position