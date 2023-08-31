SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER – Gauteng Sandton

SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER
LOCATION Sandton
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 8 September 2023
SALARY R 582 100 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in the Ref above for the email address shashi@mployglobal
JOB PURPOSE
Desired Skills:
- MCITP
- install manage and support LAN WAN CLOUD and VOIP infrastructure and workstations.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in the Ref above for the email address shashi@mployglobal