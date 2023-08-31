Service Desk Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the global team of an Independent Asset Management Firm seeking a tech savvy & highly driven Service Desk Engineer who is confident engaging with various stakeholders providing personable onsite and remote technical services. You will provide both 2nd and 3rd Line Support, servicing a regional and global workforce both on-site and remotely by utilizing diagnostic tools, extensive troubleshooting, and targeted questioning to effectively identify and resolve technical issues. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial mindset, capable of taking initiative and finding innovative solutions. Customer service orientation is paramount, and you need to be someone who will constantly seek ways to improve service to the firm. You will also require Certifications or relevant experience in A+, N+ and areas such as Microsoft Office 365 with 3-5 years of work experience IT Support with proficiency in Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, MDM technologies like Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business; the installation of market applications such as Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio & a strong background in scripting using PowerShell or SCCM.

DUTIES:

Provide second and 3 rd Line technical support to multiple teams across different locations, specializing in application software and hardware troubleshooting.

Field a high volume of end user calls received through various channels (email, Teams, walk-up, phone), ensuring accurate and consistent logging and updating of all incidents and requests.

Deliver clear communication and instruction to users, guiding them through IT-related problems and solutions.

Resolve incidents within Operations Level Agreement (OLA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframes.

Maintain the technical knowledge base by creating, editing, and publishing articles to Confluence for future use.

Escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams while taking ownership of tickets and driving them to resolution.

Keep incidents, service requests and problems up to date with all relevant information on an ongoing basis.

Continuously and consistently update users with status information regarding their tickets, ensuring effective follow-up.

Conduct post-resolution follow-ups with users to ensure their IT systems are fully functional, meets their needs, and efficiently manage multiple open issues simultaneously.

Liaise with external data providers and vendors to ensure resolution of incidents and problems.

Manage IT supplies, including headsets, monitors, desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, while maintaining and updated Asset Register.

Cultivate positive customer support experience and build strong relationships with stakeholders throughout the organisation.

Provide after-hours and on-call support on a rotational basis, ensuring consistent availability for urgent technical assistance.

Adhere to support standards, policies, and procedures.

Share knowledge, ideas, and best practices with other team members.

Maintain and protect confidentiality with regards to all aspects of caller information.

Educate and encourage users to utilize self-service and automation tools for efficient issue resolution.

Install, configure, test, and roll out of PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and printers.

Process a practical mindset while following established processes and procedures.

Ensure end to end fulfilment of processes related to new starters, leavers, and transfers, including IT orientation on their first day.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Hold Certifications or relevant experience in A+, N+ and areas such as Microsoft Office 365, Windows10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience working in IT Support.

Proficiency with Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, MDM technologies like Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business.

Proficiency in installation of market applications such as Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio.

Strong background in scripting, including experience with automation of tasks using PowerShell or SCCM.

Advantageous –

A relevant Degree specialising in IT.

Proficiency in patch and vulnerability management solutions.

ServiceNow or similar ITSM toolset.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team and possess a tech-enabled mindset.

Able to build and maintain meaningful relationships.

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and continuously looks for opportunities to develop.

Can recognise and embrace change.

Ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information.

