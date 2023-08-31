Software Engineer Lead – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Independent Asset Management Firm seeks the coding expertise of a solutions-driven Software Engineer Lead with a desire to build and work within a high-performance team. In this hands-on role, you will be expected to drive the development effort for an enterprise data product. You will be at the core of delivering the future of the data platform, building and sharing modern best-practice data technologies across the firm. As part of this lead role, you will grow and develop Software Engineering talent within the Data Technology team. The successful incumbent must possess a BSc Honours Degree in Maths/Computing/Engineering or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5 years of any of the following technologies: C# or Java or Python; have 2 years’ experience leading a team and experience with, and a desire to use, modern data technologies such as, but not limited to, Snowflake, Data Bricks, Azure Synapse, Data Lakes and modern data warehouses.

DUTIES:

Design and deliver a modern data platform.

Support the existing and new data platform working with Software Engineers, Data Engineers and Data Analysts.

Be hands-on in the code, but you can’t do it all alone. You must lead and grow your technical team, as you will only succeed together.

Build relationships within Technology and across the wider business through delivery. Work in a rapid proof-of-concept style, engage stakeholders and adopt a fail-fast approach.

Collaborate with IT Heads, Engineering Leads and Product Owners to define and execute the IT strategy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Honours Degree in a Mathematical, Computing or Engineering subject.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years actively working with Programming languages such as C#, Java, Python.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience leading a team.

Experience with, and a desire to use, modern data technologies (such as, but not limited to, Snowflake, Data Bricks, Azure Synapse, Data Lakes, modern data warehouses).

Prior knowledge of Asset Management or other Financial industry advantageous.

A desire to build and work within a high-performing team.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships.

A strong belief in doing the right thing.

Driven by results.

A client focused and collaborative approach.

Intellectual curiosity.

