Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Determine which projects will require architectural input.

Define explicit architectural deliverables to the project during early engagement.

Incorporate risk, security, governance, and regulatory requirements into solution designs in consultation with the relevant teams in the organization.

Translate requirements into solution architectures from the ground up.

Demonstrate ability to work as an integral member of the project/program team(s) to ensure proper deployment of the solution architecture.

Work with the business and development team(s) to ensure a solid, scalable, and secure solution architecture that meets the requirements of the project, business direction and cost models.

Leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to guide the development of a solution design.

Collaborate with others to design and deliver holistic solutions.

Work with a range of complex banking systems

Work with cloud platforms

Work with web and mobile applications

Work with complex infrastructure

Provide guidance on requirements for technical teams and be willing to clarify them in technical terms to developers, other architects, and infrastructure people.

Work on a range of Agile projects

Identify solution risks and articulate the risks to business and technology teams.

Work with governance people

Provide Pen Testing recommendations to Product Owners, Technical Owners and the project delivery team.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years of experience in a Solution Architect role

Ideally, you’ll have worked on some large complex technical projects.

Experience in the financial services or banking industry would be advantageous

Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc.

Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature some of the following: Java, .Net, Scala, Spark, Spring, Integration (ESB/SOA/API/Microservices), Application Security, DDD, NoSQL

Agile Delivery Techniques: SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFE, LESS, DAD, “Spotify model” better yet, individuals who can chose which of these is appropriate, Tailor them or even use waterfall where the task calls for it.

