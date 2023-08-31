Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity for a junior resource with hands-on Process/Solutions Architect experience preferably in the iServer (Architecture Software Tool)environment, expert Visio user would be highly favorable. Experience in and working with ArchiMate Metamodel and components is essential. In-depth understanding of TOGAF. Experience in the interpretation of IT Solution Architecture designs/models is essential. Good understanding of quality assurance on models and processes and resolving quality assurance and modeling anomalies. Good understanding of solution architecture function within a Global enterprise and solutions from operational to strategic from on-premise to Cloud Environment. Good understanding oforganizational hierarchy design.

Process

Evaluate approved designs, process will be explained in detail by department SME’s.

Review design and liaise with appropriate Architect for clarity, should there be questions or uncertainties.

Create approved designs in iServer environment on compliant Solution Architecture Design Template and within correct modeling environment.

Register design and run through a rigorous iServer quality assurance verification process to complete registration.

Ensure design is appropriately classified, registered, and stored according to compliant practices that will be provided by the department.

Keep track on visible tracker on progress and schedule weekly review sessions to verify completed/registered designs.

Update appropriate Landscapes with completed Architecture Designs to serve as catalogue for stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Solution Architecture

Enterprise Architecture

iServer

Visio

ArchiMate Metamodel

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

