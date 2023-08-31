Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity for a junior resource with hands-on Process/Solutions Architect experience preferably in the iServer (Architecture Software Tool)environment, expert Visio user would be highly favorable. Experience in and working with ArchiMate Metamodel and components is essential. In-depth understanding of TOGAF. Experience in the interpretation of IT Solution Architecture designs/models is essential. Good understanding of quality assurance on models and processes and resolving quality assurance and modeling anomalies. Good understanding of solution architecture function within a Global enterprise and solutions from operational to strategic from on-premise to Cloud Environment. Good understanding oforganizational hierarchy design.
Process
- Evaluate approved designs, process will be explained in detail by department SME’s.
- Review design and liaise with appropriate Architect for clarity, should there be questions or uncertainties.
- Create approved designs in iServer environment on compliant Solution Architecture Design Template and within correct modeling environment.
- Register design and run through a rigorous iServer quality assurance verification process to complete registration.
- Ensure design is appropriately classified, registered, and stored according to compliant practices that will be provided by the department.
- Keep track on visible tracker on progress and schedule weekly review sessions to verify completed/registered designs.
- Update appropriate Landscapes with completed Architecture Designs to serve as catalogue for stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- Solution Architecture
- Enterprise Architecture
- iServer
- Visio
- ArchiMate Metamodel
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric