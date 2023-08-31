Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Tester to join our team. As a Tester, you will play a vital role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. Your expertise in test planning, execution, and defect management will contribute to the successful delivery of our projects.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools

Exposure to Automation testing is a bonus – using tools like Selenium.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System

Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment, conducting all the relevant ceremonies.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

About the project:

This is for a new investment platform. It aims to help financial advisers try to realize improved investment outcomes for their clients by looking into clients’ health profiles.

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5+ years exp.)

Engagement Detail:

Hybrid working model, Location Sandton JHB.

Covid Vaccination essential.

Initial contract position.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position