Web Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is seeking a well-rounded Web Developer (Hybrid), with over 5 years’ experience. You will work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects. The ideal candidate must reside in the Durban area as this is a hybrid role.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for developing world-class web products on various platforms and frameworks

Mentoring junior developers in the team

Requirements:

Angular JS/Angular 2+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Node.js

[URL Removed]

Exposure to MVC/Razor/C#

Database knowledge and optimisation

Experience with site profiling, bench marking and performance optimization

Working experience with 3rd party APIs and micro services

Experience communicating with web services using JSON/REST

Experience working in a DevOps/Git source control environment

Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture

Web UI/CSS/SASS/Styles/Bootstrap

Experience working in agile methodologies

In-flight teaching and mentoring

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders

Advantageous skills:

Understanding of the API stack and flows

PHP

Node

Yarn

Extensive UI Design experience

TDD (advantageous)

Exposure to Public Cloud (Azure/Amazon etc)

MVC architecture

Apache/Nginx

Desired Skills:

PHP

Node

Yarn

TDD

Apache

Nginx

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

