Web Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is seeking a well-rounded Web Developer (Hybrid), with over 5 years’ experience. You will work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects. The ideal candidate must reside in the Durban area as this is a hybrid role.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for developing world-class web products on various platforms and frameworks
- Mentoring junior developers in the team
Requirements:
- Angular JS/Angular 2+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Node.js
- [URL Removed]
- Exposure to MVC/Razor/C#
- Database knowledge and optimisation
- Experience with site profiling, bench marking and performance optimization
- Working experience with 3rd party APIs and micro services
- Experience communicating with web services using JSON/REST
- Experience working in a DevOps/Git source control environment
- Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture
- Web UI/CSS/SASS/Styles/Bootstrap
- Experience working in agile methodologies
- In-flight teaching and mentoring
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders
Advantageous skills:
- Understanding of the API stack and flows
- PHP
- Node
- Yarn
- Extensive UI Design experience
- TDD (advantageous)
- Exposure to Public Cloud (Azure/Amazon etc)
- MVC architecture
- Apache/Nginx
