Overview:
Join a prestigious company located in Cape Town and become a vital member of a dynamic team. This is a group that consistently pushes the limits of what’s achievable, nurtures creative imagination, and is dedicated to impressing their clients. If you possess a passion for software development and quality assurance, and you’re driven to forge a lasting career, then this opening is custom-made for you. We are in search of an enthusiastic and driven individual with a strong sense of self-worth, someone who embraces responsibility and consistently exceeds expectations.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)
Role and Responsibilities:
As a Junior to Intermediate Angular Developer, you will collaborate with a talented development team to create innovative web applications using Angular framework. You’ll be involved in the full software development lifecycle, from conceptualization to deployment.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Developing user-facing features using Angular, translating design concepts into functional components.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including designers and backend developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions.
- Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code while adhering to best practices and coding standards.
- Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to team members.
- Troubleshooting and debugging issues, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.
- Staying up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in Angular development.
- Contributing to discussions about architecture, design, and technical solutions.
- Taking ownership of assigned tasks and projects, ensuring they are completed on time and to the highest standards.
- Demonstrating a proactive attitude towards continuous learning and improvement.
Qualifications and Skills:
- Proficiency in Angular framework, with a strong understanding of its core concepts and best practices.
- Prior experience in web development using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Familiarity with frontend build tools and version control systems (e.g., Git).
- Knowledge of responsive design principles to create seamless experiences across various devices.
- Good understanding of RESTful APIs and asynchronous programming.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in a fast-paced environment.
- Effective communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
- A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field is preferred but not mandatory.
- Prior experience with Docker containers.
Personal Attributes:
- Passion for software development and an eagerness to stay updated with emerging technologies.
- Self-motivated individual who takes initiative and can work independently as well as part of a team.
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills to handle multiple tasks concurrently.
- Adaptability to evolving project requirements and a willingness to embrace new challenges.
Why this opportunity is worth your time:
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to innovative projects.
- Collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages creativity and growth.
- Mentorship and learning opportunities from experienced developers and industry experts.
- Competitive compensation package and potential for career advancement.
- Chance to be part of a company that values both professional excellence and work-life balance.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- Angular
- API’s
- Docker
- Javascript