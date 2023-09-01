Angular Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Overview:

Join a prestigious company located in Cape Town and become a vital member of a dynamic team. This is a group that consistently pushes the limits of what’s achievable, nurtures creative imagination, and is dedicated to impressing their clients. If you possess a passion for software development and quality assurance, and you’re driven to forge a lasting career, then this opening is custom-made for you. We are in search of an enthusiastic and driven individual with a strong sense of self-worth, someone who embraces responsibility and consistently exceeds expectations.

Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Role and Responsibilities:

As a Junior to Intermediate Angular Developer, you will collaborate with a talented development team to create innovative web applications using Angular framework. You’ll be involved in the full software development lifecycle, from conceptualization to deployment.

Your responsibilities will include:

Developing user-facing features using Angular, translating design concepts into functional components.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including designers and backend developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code while adhering to best practices and coding standards.

Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to team members.

Troubleshooting and debugging issues, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in Angular development.

Contributing to discussions about architecture, design, and technical solutions.

Taking ownership of assigned tasks and projects, ensuring they are completed on time and to the highest standards.

Demonstrating a proactive attitude towards continuous learning and improvement.

Qualifications and Skills:

Proficiency in Angular framework, with a strong understanding of its core concepts and best practices.

, with a strong understanding of its core concepts and best practices. Prior experience in web development using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Familiarity with frontend build tools and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Knowledge of responsive design principles to create seamless experiences across various devices.

Good understanding of RESTful APIs and asynchronous programming.

and asynchronous programming. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in a fast-paced environment.

Effective communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.

A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field is preferred but not mandatory.

Prior experience with Docker containers.

Personal Attributes:

Passion for software development and an eagerness to stay updated with emerging technologies.

Self-motivated individual who takes initiative and can work independently as well as part of a team.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Excellent time management and organizational skills to handle multiple tasks concurrently.

Adaptability to evolving project requirements and a willingness to embrace new challenges.

Why this opportunity is worth your time:

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to innovative projects.

Collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages creativity and growth.

Mentorship and learning opportunities from experienced developers and industry experts.

Competitive compensation package and potential for career advancement.

Chance to be part of a company that values both professional excellence and work-life balance.

Desired Skills:

c#

Angular

API’s

Docker

Javascript

