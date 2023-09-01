Angular Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 1, 2023

Overview:
Join a prestigious company located in Cape Town and become a vital member of a dynamic team. This is a group that consistently pushes the limits of what’s achievable, nurtures creative imagination, and is dedicated to impressing their clients. If you possess a passion for software development and quality assurance, and you’re driven to forge a lasting career, then this opening is custom-made for you. We are in search of an enthusiastic and driven individual with a strong sense of self-worth, someone who embraces responsibility and consistently exceeds expectations.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Role and Responsibilities:
As a Junior to Intermediate Angular Developer, you will collaborate with a talented development team to create innovative web applications using Angular framework. You’ll be involved in the full software development lifecycle, from conceptualization to deployment.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Developing user-facing features using Angular, translating design concepts into functional components.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including designers and backend developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions.
  • Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code while adhering to best practices and coding standards.
  • Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to team members.
  • Troubleshooting and debugging issues, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.
  • Staying up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in Angular development.
  • Contributing to discussions about architecture, design, and technical solutions.
  • Taking ownership of assigned tasks and projects, ensuring they are completed on time and to the highest standards.
  • Demonstrating a proactive attitude towards continuous learning and improvement.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Proficiency in Angular framework, with a strong understanding of its core concepts and best practices.
  • Prior experience in web development using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
  • Familiarity with frontend build tools and version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Knowledge of responsive design principles to create seamless experiences across various devices.
  • Good understanding of RESTful APIs and asynchronous programming.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in a fast-paced environment.
  • Effective communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
  • A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field is preferred but not mandatory.
  • Prior experience with Docker containers.

Personal Attributes:

  • Passion for software development and an eagerness to stay updated with emerging technologies.
  • Self-motivated individual who takes initiative and can work independently as well as part of a team.
  • Strong attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
  • Excellent time management and organizational skills to handle multiple tasks concurrently.
  • Adaptability to evolving project requirements and a willingness to embrace new challenges.

Why this opportunity is worth your time:

  • Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to innovative projects.
  • Collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages creativity and growth.
  • Mentorship and learning opportunities from experienced developers and industry experts.
  • Competitive compensation package and potential for career advancement.
  • Chance to be part of a company that values both professional excellence and work-life balance.

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • Angular
  • API’s
  • Docker
  • Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position