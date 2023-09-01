Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you will be working on a project that involves business process analysis and requirements gathering. You’ll use the relevant software tools to gather information for your team to work from. You may also be required to help test new functionality or build prototypes of new features using web applications.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and/or B-Tech in Information Technology and/or Business Analysis Certification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience in process mapping, business case development and IT operational and strategic planning

Experience as a product owner with agile methodology

Requirements

Investigates and analyses business problems to understand their nature, cause, effects, and drivers, using a variety of methods and techniques.

Documenting business process requirements through interview or facilitation sessions

Conducting engagements with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges.

Analyze existing business processes & technology and propose new developments and change bases on business requirements.

Develop functional and technical specifications to meet the business needs of clients.

Conduct system analysis for new and existing systems

Construct programs including coding, testing, and debugging.

Preparing business cases and conducting risk assessments

Conducting playback session(presentation) with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process in accurate and complete.

