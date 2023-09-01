Business Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Crown Mines

Purpose summary

Issues data regarding cost, cost estimates, budgets, expenditure, commitments, cash flow forecasts, final cost forecasts, cost studies and analyses, variation orders and cost variances. Informs personnel of budgeted and final estimated costs. Recommends corrective action when forecasts and budgets are going to be exceeded.

Job description

Perform GAP analyses

Business process re-engineering

Calculate and plot warehouse layouts

Calculate optimal staffing and MHE requirements

Calculate optimal fleet configurations

Process Mapping (SOP)

Time and Motion studies

Ensure and maintain ongoing operational relationships with clients

Seek ways to add value to customers supply chains

Liaise with operations and support service levels

Pro-actively respond to customer needs

Understand customers business requirements

Academic Qualification

Diploma / NQF level 6

Professional Body Professional Qualification

SAIPA – South African Institute of Professional AccountantsProfessional Accountant (SA)

PreferredStudy Direction Study Field

Management Sciences Finance and Accounting

Participates as an active and contributing member of a team to achieve team goals.

Works cooperatively with other team members, involves others, shares information as appropriate, and shares credit for team accomplishments.

Result-oriented

The ability to take direct action in order to attain or exceed objectives

Providing guidance and expert advice to management or other groups on technical, systems-, or process-related topics.

Communication (written and oral)

Effectively transfers thoughts and expresses ideas orally or verbally in individual or group situations.

Focus on quality Setting high quality standards and striving for continuous improvement to secure quality.

Customer/Client focus Makes customers/clients and their needs a primary focus of one’s actions.

Shows interest in and understanding of the needs and expectations of internal and external customers (including direct reports).

Gains customer trust and respect.

Meets or exceeds customer expectations.

Relating to or using analysis or logical reasoning

Desired Skills:

FINANCE

COMMUNICATION

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is a diversifed contractural logistics company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position