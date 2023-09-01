Business Solutions Analyst

Purpose summary
Issues data regarding cost, cost estimates, budgets, expenditure, commitments, cash flow forecasts, final cost forecasts, cost studies and analyses, variation orders and cost variances. Informs personnel of budgeted and final estimated costs. Recommends corrective action when forecasts and budgets are going to be exceeded.
Job description
- Perform GAP analyses
- Business process re-engineering
- Calculate and plot warehouse layouts
- Calculate optimal staffing and MHE requirements
- Calculate optimal fleet configurations
- Process Mapping (SOP)
- Time and Motion studies
- Ensure and maintain ongoing operational relationships with clients
- Seek ways to add value to customers supply chains
- Liaise with operations and support service levels
- Pro-actively respond to customer needs
- Understand customers business requirements
Academic Qualification
Diploma / NQF level 6
Professional Body Professional Qualification
SAIPA – South African Institute of Professional AccountantsProfessional Accountant (SA)
PreferredStudy Direction Study Field
Management Sciences Finance and Accounting
Participates as an active and contributing member of a team to achieve team goals.
Works cooperatively with other team members, involves others, shares information as appropriate, and shares credit for team accomplishments.
Result-oriented
The ability to take direct action in order to attain or exceed objectives
Providing guidance and expert advice to management or other groups on technical, systems-, or process-related topics.
Communication (written and oral)
Effectively transfers thoughts and expresses ideas orally or verbally in individual or group situations.
Focus on quality Setting high quality standards and striving for continuous improvement to secure quality.
Customer/Client focus Makes customers/clients and their needs a primary focus of one’s actions.
Shows interest in and understanding of the needs and expectations of internal and external customers (including direct reports).
Gains customer trust and respect.
Meets or exceeds customer expectations.
Relating to or using analysis or logical reasoning
Desired Skills:
- FINANCE
- COMMUNICATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company is a diversifed contractural logistics company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund